City departments in Temple will wait at least two more weeks until needed purchases of city vehicles can be approved.
The Temple City Council unanimously decided Thursday to table a resolution that would have allowed the city to purchase 43 new vehicles at a cost of more than $1.65 million.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis, along with the other members of the Council, said they were not sure this was the time to spend so much of the city’s money while also dealing with coronavirus cases.
“In earlier discussion with staff, it was determined that right now it is probably in the best interest of the city to table (this resolution),” Davis said. “We still don’t know the financial impact COVID-19 will have on the city’s finances.”
The resolution for the purchase of vehicles now will go back to city staff, which will make some cuts to what the city hopes to buy and bring back an amended version of the resolution for the next City Council meeting April 16.
Public Works Director Don Bond said the vehicles included in the purchase are intended to replace aging vehicles while also allowing for the city to prepare for future growth. Bond said the purchase most likely would have allowed the city to not need to purchase replacement vehicles for the next two years.
While the council tabled the 43-vehicle purchase, it did approve the purchase of three solid waste roll-off trucks for more than $412,000.
Bond said the purchase of these three trucks will replace the city’s current vehicles that are aging, although the city most likely will need to add to its fleet as more homes are built in the area. Roll-off trucks are used to deliver containers to construction sites that collect bulk trash.