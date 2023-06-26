Drought conditions

Most of Bell County is now under moderate drought conditions, the second-lowest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map issued on Thursday. However, swathes of eastern Bell County are in better shape — from abnormally dry to no drought conditions.

 Courtesy

Bell County drought conditions, almost non-existent by late April, have soared as scorching temperatures increased across the state.

