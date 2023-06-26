Bell County drought conditions, almost non-existent by late April, have soared as scorching temperatures increased across the state.
Most of the county is now under moderate drought conditions, the second-lowest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map issued on Thursday. However, swathes of eastern Bell County are in better shape — from abnormally dry to no drought conditions.
“In the past week, drought conditions improved in the Panhandle & North Texas but degraded in West, Central, & East Texas,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post Monday. “The net result was a small increase (less than 0.1%) in the area impacted by drought, the first weekly increase since mid-March.”
Recent rains have aided Bell County’s two reservoirs.
Lake Belton was at 66.4% full on Monday — slightly down from the level a month ago, according to Water Development Board data. The lake remains more than 13 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was nearly 14 feet lower than its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level on Monday, with the reservoir at 67% full. A month ago, Stillhouse was at 69.4% full.
Several Lake Belton parks remain closed because of drought and low water levels, according to the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers. All Stillhouse facilities are open, the Corps said.
Texas heat wave
The increased drought conditions were caused by warmer than normal temperatures, the Water Development Board said.
“Since the first of June, average temperatures have been significantly warmer than 30-year averages for much of the state,” the agency said. “Despite the statewide trend, the Panhandle has been cooler than normal.”
A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to remain above 100 degrees Tuesday through Saturday.
Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are expected.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said hot temperatures and high humidity will crease the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 103 degrees and a heat index as high as 108. Southerly winds will be at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph.
The high temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler — forecast at 101, 100 and 100, respectively.
Saturday will also be near 100 but temperatures will drop slightly Sunday and Monday as highs will be in the high 90s. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted Monday.
Keeping cool
NWS officials said people should avoid the heat as much as a possible.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the agency said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
Officials urge people to take precautions if you work or spend time outside.
“When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” NWS said. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.”
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, NWS said.
“Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”