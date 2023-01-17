The Commissioners Court, after previously expressing concerns about the materials used for drainage in subdivisions across Bell County, approved a change for future projects on Tuesday.
The new change to the county’s subdivision regulations would now only allow concrete or corrugated metaldrainage pipes to be placed underneath new roadways. The change, approved 4-1 with Commissioner Louie Minor in opposition, came after a local developer intended to use plastic pipes instead of those traditionally used in the county.
Officials said the new standard would further limit pipes to just concrete if they are 36 inches in diameter or larger, with smaller pipes able to be either material.
Commissioners said that they were concerned about how the material would interact with the local weather and how it would hold up over time.
“The purpose for us doing this is because anything under a roadway we are concerned that it is not going to be structurally sound enough to handle road traffic, particularly the (plastic pipe),” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said.
During their Jan. 10 meeting, the commissioners approved the preliminary plat for the Prairieland subdivision after previously tabling it due to its proposed use of plastic pipes.
Developers for the subdivision worked with the county to change its plans to concrete pipes while county officials created wording for a permanent change to the regulations governing that drainage.
Despite working with the developers, Commissioners decided to change the regulations so they would have a clear standard going forward.
“What we’ve been doing … has been working for as long as I can remember,” Commissioner Russell Schnieder said. “We have set the standard of using concrete pipe for major crossings. That is what we are trying to resolve and make clear so we don’t have another situation where we say to put concrete pipe when it isn’t in our standards.”
Minor said during the meeting that if concern over the use of certain pipe materials came from the possibility of failure, then all pipes underneath roadways should be concrete regardless of size.
In a motion, that failed due to a lack of a second, Minor suggested that the concrete pipes should only be used under roadways with corrugated metal pipes still allowed for driveways.
“If there are failures long term, and that is a concern we have with the plastic pipe, maybe we should amend that part,” Minor said. “Just take the corrugated metal pipe out of the equation and if it is going underneath the road just using the (concrete pipe) regardless of its size.”
With the new change, Commissioners made sure to specify that this only applied to new pipes and not those currently in place in subdivisions.
Bryan Neaves, the county engineer, said the replacement of existing pipes underneath roadways would still use the previous standard and not be affected.
“Now, all of our other roadways that are in existence today, we have 900 miles, you could just replace the corrugated metal pipe with corrugated metal pipe,” he said.