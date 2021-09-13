A Belton resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a Texas Lottery scratch ticket in the city.
The local resident — who chose to remain anonymous — won after purchasing an Instant Millionaire scratch ticket at LC Sarah Mart, 608 E. Central Ave. in Belton, lottery officials said in a news release.
The prize was the 32nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game.
Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million, officials said.
The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes, according to the Texas Lottery news release.
Since 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $71 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.
Some lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $164 million for programs supporting Texas veterans, the release said.