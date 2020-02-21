Sweet dreams will be all that remains for local baker Lilian Halabi after having to close the Temple branch of her bakery.
Halabi announced the closure of the Temple location of Lily’s Cakes on the store’s Facebook page Thursday and earlier in the week on her own page. The Temple store was Halabi’s second location after expanding out of her Harker Heights store, which opened in 2012.
Halabi posted on Facebook that all previous orders made at the Temple location will be fulfilled by the Harker Heights location, 360 W. Central Texas Expressway.
“We tried our best to keep the place open, but we couldn’t do it anymore,” Halabi said. “It hurts me deeply to think that I failed. I’ll keep hustling and knocking on new doors because I believe in opportunities and this country has them everywhere.”
In 2016 Halabi participated in, and won, an episode of the show “Cake Wars” which she made a Monopoly themed cake. After her win, in 2017 Halabi opened the Temple location of her now popular shop, making custom-made cakes, cupcakes and cheesecakes.
Halabi encouraged those customers who still want her baked goods to visit her Harker Heights location.