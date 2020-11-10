HEIDENHEIMER — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 5 issued a boil notice for its customers Tuesday due to an issue with a well.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system will issue a rescind notice
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.