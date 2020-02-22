CAMERON — A partnership to provide Career and Technical Education to Cameron Independent School District students has been renewed.
The school district and C.H. Yoe High School have renewed an agreement for the 2020-21 school year with Winnie L. Nursing Center in Cameron.
Students in their senior year practicum course for the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at Yoe High School have an opportunity to complete their clinical training and earn their certification, according to a news release.
Students in the program must complete 60 hours of classroom instruction conducted on campus by a licensed health care provider and 40 hours of clinical instruction in a residential health care facility before being allowed to sit for the CNA Certification exam as specified by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the release said.
This practicum course is one of two capstone courses in the Yoe High School Health Science Program, with the other being a program leading to the opportunity to become a Certified Pharmacy Technician.
Through the internship program, students will have the opportunity to work off campus at Winnie L. Nursing and Rehabilitation weekly to improve their craft as future professionals in the health care and rehabilitation industry, the release said.
Winnie L. Nursing Center is a trusted partner in the residential and long-term care of citizens in Cameron. Their goal is to provide for more than just physical needs for their long-term care residents — they also strive to develop a personal relationship with each resident and family that they serve, the release said.
“Cameron ISD is extremely grateful to Winnie L. Nursing and Rehabilitation for providing this opportunity to extend student’s learning in their chosen career field,” the district said in its release.