A new neighborhood development coming to East Temple will soon house hundreds of families.
The Temple City Council approved the preliminary platting of more than 91.1 acres of east side land with a unanimous vote. Despite the approval, developers will still need to reach agreements with two entities — Temple Independent School District and Oncor Electric Delivery — in the area before final plans can be made.
Officials said East Temple will now see some of the local growth that has been mostly focused on the city’s western and southern sides.
“This project represents a changing market in East Temple,” Director of Planning Brian Chandler said. “(It is) an area which has only recently seen a renewed interest in investing in new housing, which helps the city achieve a more balanced approach to growth.”
The new development will be located north of Hector P. Garcia Elementary School and Lavendusky Drive, east of 42nd Street and southwest of Loop 363.
Developers for the project plan to divide the land into a total of 438 lots for single family homes, with lots ranging from 0.12 acres to 0.4 acres. The developers estimate the cost of each home will range in price between $190,000 and $200,000.
Designs for the project show the construction of 12 new local streets, in addition to the realignment of a portion of Lavendusky Drive.
An easement for Oncor Electric that runs through the property is one of the problems developers warned city officials about during the meeting. While the easement is in the process of being relocated, the layout of the neighborhood will need to be readjusted if it isn’t.
Although the plan for the neighborhood does not show a community park, the developer currently plans on working with the Temple school district to create a park at Garcia Elementary.
The development would use more than $95,500 of park fees to help construct the park, which residents would have access to outside of school hours, according to a staff report.
“Temple ISD and the city of Temple continue to work together to look for ways to improve quality of life for residents while saving taxpayers money,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “In the case of the proposed park located next to Hector P. Garcia Elementary, it accomplished a couple of things: first, it entices a master-planned community for new residential development, and second, as a result of the development, Hector P. Garcia becomes a true neighborhood school.”
City councilman Wendell Williams expressed concern about approving the platting of the project if the developer was unable to reach a deal with the school district. A spokesperson for the developer told the Council that the company would create a park inside the neighborhood if it is unable to reach a deal with TISD.
“This (development) is great,” said Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents East Temple. “I think this is a great opportunity to expand in this area by the school. I think it is going to bring a lot of activity and access to a lot of the families (in the area).”