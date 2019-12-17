BELTON — The Bell County Clerk’s office earned statewide recognition for its recordkeeping practices.
The Texas Department of State Health Services gave the county clerk’s office the 2019 Exemplary Five Star Award for excellence in the vital statistics registration process.
“This award honors partners who go above and beyond the duties of birth and death registration by attending trainings and keeping up with legislation and trends,” Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston said. “This is the 10th time we have won this award.”
The Commissioners Court recognized Coston’s office Monday.
“There is a very lengthy list of criteria that must be met in order to achieve this award,” Coston said.
There are four main criteria to win, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services: Attend a training conference; do a self-assessment survey; reporting deaths and births to the state within 24 hours; and having a secure system.
“The five star award is given to those who achieve that criteria,” Coston said. “The exemplary award is a step above. There are additional requirements that you have to meet.”
Coston explained that her staff went above and beyond their duties to earn the award.
“This last year was extremely challenging because the state implemented a new software system,” the Bell County clerk said. “When you have 254 counties and multiple cities implementing a software system at the same time, it’s very challenging.”
Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman further described the difficulties the county clerk’s office faced with the new system.
“Not only was it a new software system — it was a software system with many, many glitches in it, as well, when it started out,” he said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn congratulated Coston and her staff for the award.
“We expect a six star next year,” Commissioner Russell Schneider joked.