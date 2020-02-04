BELTON — Hollow Ranch, a planned 48-lot subdivision on 34.5 acres south of Belton, waited two years for approval.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the final plat Monday — almost two years after the Belton City Council OK’d the plans in July 2018.
“It got lost somewhere in the signatures,” Bell County Engineer Bryan Neaves said of the delay between the county’s approval and Belton’s. “They said, I think, that it was with the Health District or something so it sat on someone’s desk for awhile.”
The plat was reviewed again in December.
As the final plat languished on a desk, the developer, Bell County resident Randy Taylor, went ahead and started building roads in Hollow Ranch, Neaves said.
Commissioner Russell Schneider expressed frustration with the path the final plat has taken for approval.
He questioned why the Commissioners Court was not notified about the construction of the road and why they have not considered a bond that would allow the county to eventually take over the nearly ¾ of a mile of roads in the subdivision.
“It didn’t have a performance bond because they didn’t have a set of approved construction plans,” Neaves told Schneider. “We did review it, but we did not have a set of approved construction plans.”
Despite the process snafu, Neaves told the commissioners that the Road & Bridge Department has inspected the roads. They mostly met the county’s and city of Belton’s standards, he said.
“The curb and gutter had to be ripped out because they did a poor job,” the county engineer said. “They put it back in with the right details on that.”
Hollow Ranch is located northwest of Salado in Belton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, the unincorporated area within one mile of city limits. It is west of Interstate 35, on the east side of FM 1670 and south of Amity Road.
“The bottom line here is that everything was inspected — it’s to your liking,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson told Neaves. “It’s all built according to what they put in their plans.”
Schneider and Whitson are reviewing the county’s subdivision ordinances.