The improvement and expansion of a South Temple street is now a step closer to starting after a vote by the City Council.
During its last meeting, the Temple City Council unanimously voted to approve an amendment allowing for the final design of a project along Hartrick Bluff Road. The final design, which is estimated to be completed next by January, will expand the road between Waters Dairy Road and FM 93.
The amendment adds more than $580,000 to an existing contract with Walker Partners LLC that was originally approved in May 2019 at $287,800.
“Hartrick Bluff Road improvements will increase connectivity to this rapidly growing sector of the city of Temple,” City Engineer Richard Wilson said. “Construction is currently proposed for fiscal year 2021.”
Wilson said the purpose of the project is to expand the road from being a narrow two-lane country road into a three-lane collector street.
In addition to widening the road, the city will realign a northern section of the road to smooth out some sharp turns.
The project includes design of a three-lane, 41-foot back-of-curb to back-of-curb collector class roadway from Waters Dairy Road to FM 93, Wilson said. “The project will include a new bridge crossing Friar’s Creek.”
Wilson said the project is needed more now than before as the city recently annexed properties south of FM 93.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the more than $8 million construction project is estimated to take 18 months to complete after it starts next year.