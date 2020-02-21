Almost a year after Temple received control of Hillcrest Cemetery, the city is now moving forward on implementing new ordinances for all current and future cemeteries.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the first reading of a new cemetery ordinance chapter, which creates rules for the use and upkeep of this new type of city property. The new ordinance will cement some current practices while changing others that stem from before the city acquired the property.
“Up until this point, the city has been allowing practices based on what the Temple Cemetery Company allowed in the past,” Parks and Recreations Director Kevin Beavers said. “The new ordinances, if passed (on second reading), will guide all cemetery operations moving into the future, and families buying plots in the cemetery will know the policies and code regulations at the time of purchase.”
Many of the changes made to the rules of the cemetery by the new ordinance are aimed at making the location easier to manage and maintain going forward.
Some of the changes to the cemetery rules include preventing those with plots from planting things on gravesites or bordering gravesites with concrete or other materials. Donna Dixon, operations manager for the cemetery, said this was because plants had a tendency to grow into other gravesites, sometimes damaging them, while borders were hard for the city to maintain and keep the cemetery looking good.
“When the families and loved ones come out and plant (roses or bushes) they have good intentions of maintaining them,” Dixon said. “But our experience has been that once they realize the time and effort it takes to maintain them, they are not being maintained. It turns into more of an eyesore than it does a beautiful rose bush.”
While the city did look at allowing private plot maintenance, Assistant City Attorney Charla Thomas said the practice would create a lot more work for city employees along with liability issues.
City officials added in fines of up to $500 for vandalizing the cemetery or breaking any of the new ordinances. The city manager’s office would be given the authority to set a new pricing structure for plots and services at the cemetery.
Hillcrest Cemetery was acquired by the city in April 2019 after the nonprofit Temple Cemetery Co., which had managed the cemetery since 1884, was unable to continue maintenance of the location.
Cemetery workers are still making their way through thousands of burial records for the site. There are already more than 18,000 gravesites and are expected to near 20,000 by the time cataloguing is complete. Dixon said there will also be many bodies that are never identified due to being buried in unmarked pauper graves.
“We do have an area where we will never be able to verify anything, as it was just an area where paupers were buried,” Dixon said. “We can kind of get close to who is where, but we may not ever get verification of that.”