A petition to stop the development of a tract in West Temple is gathering steam as more than 500 people have expressed their support.
The petition, created on Change.org, seeks to oppose the construction of an apartment facility on land bordering First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave.
Officials at the church sold 77 acres of land surrounding their facility to developers, who later rezoned the tract in 2019. The land was rezoned for a combination of single family, general retail and multifamily uses.
Dylan Moore, who created the petition, and others plan to speak out against the proposed development at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday.
“I not only plan to fight against this rezoning but, get this land rezoned for public green space for our families,” Moore said. “This will be a long and challenging process. It is possible and it starts here.”
The public hearing at the meeting is about a request from the project’s developers regarding changes to the 14.52 acres set aside for the multi-family portion of the project.
Developers have asked the city to remove an age restriction on the project, which currently limits the development to those who are ages 55 or older. The developers also requested that height restrictions on the buildings be increased and allow for the maximum number of units to be increased to 300.
Modification to landscaping requirements was also in the request.
When the property was originally zoned, developers said about 70% of the land would go towards single family homes with 14% for multifamily and 16% for retail. Original estimates for the land predicted 270 single family homes would be built.
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said that, if approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the request to change the multifamily portion of the project would go to the City Council at its meetings on Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.
While the Council can accept or deny the request, Nowlin said the city is limited on what it can do.
“The city of Temple does not own this land and therefore does not have the jurisdiction to make it a public green space,” Nowlin said.
Moore claimed that construction of apartments at the site, along with a connection onto Tanglehead Drive, would significantly increase traffic for existing residents. The project includes an extension to both Tanglehead Drive and Sanders Farm Road.
City officials said that they previously looked at the capacity of Tanglehead Drive and Sanders Farm Road and concluded that they could handle the increased capacity.
In addition to increased traffic, Moore said the new development would have other negative impacts, including those to the electrical grid and water and waste water systems. He said the project could also increase the amount of noise, lighting and crime in the area.
Local home values and a loss of green space for nearby neighborhoods are also concerns for those who have signed the petition.
Sharon Smith, who lives just outside the city limits in West Temple, said she wanted the city to do more to preserve the area’s green spaces.
“I understand the need for affordable housing, but Temple is not doing enough to preserve green space and quality of life,” Smith said. “This needs more planning. Stop shoving huge developments into the small spaces that remain.”
Many of those who wrote messages of support for the petition expressed similar concerns about the placement of the development.
In an update to the petition, Moore clarified that he was not against apartments in the city but rather their placement close to single family homes.
“I want to make it clear that this petition is not anti-apartments,” Moore said. “Temple is growing and with growth comes more housing. This petition is in response to the location of apartments.”
Those interested in joining the petition can find it at https://bit.ly/3bRIop5.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the City Council chambers of City Hall, 2 N. Main St.