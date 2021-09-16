Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales was honored Thursday night by the City Council in advance of an award that she was set to receive.
The Council, which officially recognized Hispanic Heritage Month, hoped to surprise Morales before she received recognition from the local League of United Latin American Citizens council.
LULAC Council 4971 recognized Morales, who has worked in the community for decades, as a legacy Latina.
Rosa Hernandez, deputy district director for LULAC’s District 17, praised Morales for all of the work she has done over the years to help raise a new generation and make the community better.
“You have been exemplary to the Hispanic Latino families,” Hernandez said to Morales. “So, when we thought of legacy Latina, we thought how could we not honor you.”
Mayor Tim Davis told Morales that nobody doubted her commitment to both the Hispanic community and the city of Temple.
At the meeting, Morales thanked the community for letting her be a part of it and work to make Temple a better place.