Temple officials said that they were not worried about delays to the planned Meta data center in the city after the company announced that it needed to temporarily put the project on hold Thursday.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said that it would be putting its Temple data center, along with others under construction, on pause. The company said this was to allow the facilities to go through a design change to accommodate new technology.
Construction on the $800 million Temple facility started months ago — planned on a 400-acre site in the city’s industrial park and roughly bordered by Loop 363, Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said Meta officials updated the city about the pause on construction several days ago.
“No one likes a pause in construction, but we have had a lot of talks with Meta over the past couple days and we understand where their reasoning for that is,” Davis said. “We are confident that they will restart just as soon as they can.”
Davis said the company has a new type of hardware that they are going to put into their data centers that not only will run faster but will run cooler than its existing hardware. He said the company needed to redesign the facility now since it is expensive to retrofit any facility that runs on the old platform.
Davis said that, to his understanding, the company is doing the same thing at another facility being constructed in Denmark.
Asked about how the changes might affect Meta’s tax abatements, Kiara Nowlin, city spokeswoman, said, “The agreement allows adequate time for construction, so the pause should not affect the tax abatement at this time.”
The data center reportedly received 75% tax abatements from the city and Bell County for a 10-year period.
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corp., told the Telegram the center also could receive a 50% tax abatement from Temple College for 10 years.
Davis commented on how happy he has been with the technology giant, which has been very communicative with the city on its progress.
The company, Davis said, called the city and told them about the anticipated delays immediately after the decision was made. He said that this showed that the company was a good partner for the city.
“They have been exceptionally communicative during this whole process,” Davis said. “So this is exactly what I would have expected Meta to do.”
Councilwoman Jessica Walker, who represents northern Temple, said she was similarly not concerned about the delays.
“I am really not concerned about it but I feel like there are some people who are concerned that they are going to pull out all together,” Walker said. “But, from everything I have heard, they are going to halt construction until after the new year rather than trying to retrofit their old design.”
Walker, who owns Lengefeld Lumber located in the city’s industrial district, said she has been able to see the change at the Meta work site over the past few days since she works so close to it.
“Our lumber yard is so close to Meta that I have seen them take a lot of the big rigs out and there is just no activity while it has been so active for the past few months,” Walker said. “It has been kind of strange to see it all sit still.”