The Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, will offer free pet adoptions from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday as part of the “Clear the Shelter” event.
“Clear the Shelter” is a nationwide initiative to clear animal shelters and help pets find their forever homes.
A list of adoptable animals is available online at templetx.gov/animalshelter.
Anyone interested in adopting an animal must bring a current photo identification. If the I.D. is not up to date, a utility bill with the correct address also will be required.
Individuals may meet adoptable animals during the shelters regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments are not required.