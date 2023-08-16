Stillhouse Hollow Lake — Bell County’s 229,796-acre-feet reservoir between Belton and Killeen — is drying up at a record pace as extreme drought sears Central Texas.
The lake — 61.1% full on Wednesday — is now just .36 of an inch from a record low set in 2012, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Stillhouse, almost 17 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, on Wednesday had an elevation of 605.19 feet — slightly above the record low of 604.83 feet set in January 2012.
Parts of the lake have withdrawn, leaving weeds and shrubbery near some park facilities without the water in sight.
Cedar Gap Park was closed by the Corps of Engineers Monday as the water is now too low to reach the boat ramp.
“The single lane boat ramp at Cedar Gap has become too shallow for launching boats safely,” the federal agency said in a news release. “All other parks and boat ramps at Stillhouse Hollow Lake remain open including Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, River’s Bend Park, Chalk Ridge Falls Park, and Union Grove Campground. Currently, all designated swim beaches remain closed on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Cedar Gap provides boater’s access to the lake through its single lane boat ramp so the entire park will be closed to the public “for the safety of boaters and their equipment until lake levels come back up,” the Corps of Engineers said.
“Due to severe drought, Stillhouse Hollow Lake water level is approaching the record low of 604.83 feet above mean sea-level set back in January of 2012,” the Corps said. “In the last two years Stillhouse Hollow Lake has steadily dropped 16.5 feet from the normal lake level of 622 feet. The staff at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will continue to monitor parks and boat ramps and communicate with the public about any closures or changes to lake recreation.”
Lake Belton was equally low on Wednesday. The lake was 60% full — more than 16 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed.
“With the continually low water levels, many of our boat ramps are closing, limited general access to the public,” said Cassy Hill, a park ranger at Lake Belton.
The low water levels at both lakes means obstacles present increased dangers, she said.
“We’re always promoting water safety,” Hill said. “When out on the lake, act as if you’ve never been out at this lake…go slow and use caution.”
Lake Belton is so low in parts that the old State Highway 36 bridge is visible from the current bridge, Hill said. Game wardens have also recovered wrecked boats from the 1970s and 1980s visible in the low water, she added.
Stillhouse pipeline
A pipeline takes water from Stillhouse lake south to Williamson County’s Lake Georgetown, which was 53% full on Wednesday and has 38,000 acre feet.
The Brazos River Authority plans for pump up to about 20 billion gallons of water annually from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown as early as 2027, and up to 9.8 billion gallons could be moved from Lake Belton to Stillhouse every year to help meet drought-related needs of Austin’s booming northern suburbs, the Telegram previously reported
“Lake Georgetown is very small — Stillhouse is about six times larger than Georgetown, and Lake Belton is about 14 times larger,” Brad Burnet, BRA’s regional manager for Stillhouse and Lake Belton, told the Telegram in July. “During dry times, there’s simply not enough water in Georgetown to meet the needs.”
Georgetown — the fastest growing city in America with a population of 86,507 — is expected to double in less than seven years.
The Brazos River Authority plans to increase the amount of water from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown. BRA owns the water in U.S. Army Corps of Engineer-owned lakes.
Burnet said BRA first started pumping water from Stillhouse in 2006, with multiple pumps added in 2011. Expansion of pumping will occur in 2025 or 2026, Burnet said.
Currently, up to 46,000-acre-feet of water is being pumped as needed. An acre foot is 325,851 gallons of water.
“The Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project will improve water supply reliability, allowing the reservoirs to be operated as a system, improving drought preparedness,” he said.
Burnet said the water lines from Lake Belton to Stillhouse and from Stillhouse to Lake Georgetown will be one-way. In other words, water cannot be pumped in reverse to transfer water into Lake Belton.
Lake Belton serves many water districts and municipalities, those in the Belton area, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and parts of Fort Cavazos. The lake also provides water to Bluebonnet Water Supply, Coryell Water Supply, Fort Gates, Gatesville, The Grove Water Supply and other suppliers.
Temple pulls its water from the Leon River below the Lake Belton dam, but water must be released from the lake to meet the city’s water needs.
Stillhouse provides water to Central Texas Water Supply Corp. and the small water companies it supplies, Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply, Kempner, Lampasas and Salado.
Drought expansion
Many Central Texas water suppliers have imposed Stage 2 restrictions that include the limited irrigation of lawns because of the near record low at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Extreme drought conditions now affect nearly all of Bell County as a silver of the eastern side is under severe drought. Lampasas and Coryell counties also are now under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Portions of McLennan, Milam and Falls counties — south of the Brazos River — are under severe drought conditions while the northern and eastern parts of those counties are under moderate drought.
To the southwest, exception drought — the highest level — affects several Hill Country counties.
Triple-digit temperatures continue throughout the state as highs up to 107 are forecast in Bell County Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. No significant rainfall is expected.
An excessive heat warning will be in effect for Bell and surrounding counties from noon Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday, the agency said.