Stillhouse Hollow Lake

The boat ramp at Cedar Gap Park was closed Monday because of low water levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which is nearing a record low set in 2012.

 Courtesy | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Stillhouse Hollow Lake — Bell County’s 229,796-acre-feet reservoir between Belton and Killeen — is drying up at a record pace as extreme drought sears Central Texas.

