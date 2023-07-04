Work to connect people to employers in Central Texas has not gone unnoticed as the local Workforce Solutions branch was recognized with a state award.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas recently won the Texas Economic Development Council’s 2023 Workforce Excellence award. Officials said the group won the award in the workforce board category, which recognizes the group as a whole and not just one region.
The organization, which represents Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties, works to provide education, training and financial support to those searching for jobs in the area.
Susan Kamas, executive director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said she was proud of her team winning this award that requires the group to help shape a skilled workforce in their community.
“This remarkable achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment and success in implementing exceptional workforce initiatives within our region,” Kamas said.
Other Workforce organizations in the running for the award included the Alamo and Capital Workforce, the Coastal Bend Workforce, the Greater Dallas Workforce and the Lower Rio Grande Valley Workforce.
Officials said entrants were judged on five categories that included the organization’s innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits.
In its application, the organization referenced many of its projects, including the work it has done with veterans leaving the U.S. Army from Fort Cavazos. The group also cited its work placing potential employees with local employers for the job training.
Data in the group’s application shows the organization helped enroll 692 soldiers and military spouses in training last year and provided $3 million in grant-supported services.
On average, officials said the group spent about $4,257 per person that was helped last year.
Officials with the organization said each of its members, including local offices in nearby cities, constantly work to make sure all the group’s services are administered in the best way possible.
“Everyone within Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is dedicated to effectively administering workforce development strategies,” Cynthia Hernandez, board member of the organization and executive director of the Belton Economic Development Corporation, said. “This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and creating a skilled, adaptable, and prosperous workforce in Central Texas.”
Other winners of this year’s award include the Tomball EDC, the Seguin EDC, the Weslaco EDC, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and the grouping of the New Braunfels EDC and Seguin EDC.