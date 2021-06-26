Ready for some jazz and fine southern cooking? Or maybe a little Texas Hold’em? How about a quick virtual-reality game before hitting the dance floor? Or, perhaps you are looking for a quiet place to finish a work project.
That’s a lot of options, and soon a downtown Temple business will fill all of these needs.
Tri-Light Lounge & Co-Working Space will be located on the second floor of 11 N. Main. The 11,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility likely will open in spring 2022.
“We’re hoping to start construction in the fall,” said Deonta Davis, one of four ownership partners in the upcoming business. “Construction costs are high right now, and we are hoping they settle down by fall. We’re also seeing a labor shortage as a result of the pandemic. We think it will settle down soon.”
Construction costs and the labor crunch are common topics in bustling downtown Temple. Several projects are on hold or delayed until the situation improves.
Davis is joined in the venture by Kayla Beamon, Immanueli Mwaura and Denzel Lewis.
All four owners have strong Temple roots.
“Temple is a wonderful little city doing big things,” Mwaura said. “It’s fun to see a McLane truck when you are traveling out of state, or a Baylor Scott & White Clinic four hours from Temple. This city has given us so much and we want to carry on that torch.”
Tri-Light — it’s open morning, noon and night — will cater to the business community early in the day.
“The co-work space will open early and have typical business hours,” Beamon said. “It will have private booths for private conversations, and there will be private and open work areas, conference and lecture rooms and a green room for social media recordings.”
The co-work space will be open from 7 a.m. to about 6 p.m. Coffee, tea and simple snacks will be available.
“When the work is done, customers can transition to the lounge to relax,” David said.
The lounge will feature Southern-style cuisine such as chicken smothered in a bourbon and maple glaze, and perhaps shrimp and grits.
“We’re still planning the menu, but we will have refined Southern dishes like you find in the colonial South,” Mwaura said.
The lounge’s alcohol selection will include locally produced beer, wine and spirits, and entertainment will include local and touring jazz musicians as well as spoken-word artists. A dance floor will allow customers to move to the beat.
Tri-Light will reach out to local professionals in the 30 to 65 age range, the owners said.
The lounge also will feature virtual-reality games and live poker with daily and weekly tournaments.
While the lounge will have a $10 nightly cover, there also will be membership options available.
“We will have three-tier memberships for all social statuses,” Davis said. “Those who need co-working space for just a few hours can pay a drop-in fee, and there will be a special rate for students.”
“Those who want to use space on a more consistent basis can choose from the three tiers of membership,” he said. “We also have event pricing for individuals or businesses who want to hold classes, training or other functions.”