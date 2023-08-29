One in an occasional series
More than 60 solar industrial facilities — sometimes called solar farms — are in various stages of planning and development in a four-county region that includes Bell, Milam, Coryell and Falls counties.
According to information received Tuesday from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, a total of 28 solar facilities are planned for Milam County alone, and another 20 are in the planning stages in Bell County.
At least three of the Bell County sites are under construction.
ERCOT lists 14 solar projects in various phases of development in Falls County and two in Coryell.
The majority of Bell projects are in the northern and eastern parts of the county, and others are planned in the Stillhouse Hollow Lake area and near Ding Dong.
Once all 64 of the facilities are operational, they will generate a combined 9,836.36 megawatts of electricity on a sunny day.
According to Joanna Friebele, a horse breeder and trainer in Erath County who studies the effects solar facilities will have on the Texas agricultural community, it takes 10 acres of 350 to 400 solar panels per acre to generate a single megawatt of electricity a day. That means it would take more than 98,000 acres in the four-county to reach 9,836.36 megawatts.
“I work with groups all over the state to educate them about solar issues,” she said.
In recent weeks, solar farms have been criticized for tearing up rural roads near construction sites because of a continuous flow of heavy trucks delivering supplies. Some say the facilities are targeting prime farmland because farms are usually flat and have road access in place.
Dr. David Anderson, a Texas A&M agricultural economics professor and a Texas AgriLife economics specialist for livestock and food product marketing, said using farmland is far cheaper than having to clear land.
“I think we are going to continue to see change in our rural economies from further loss of land and production,” he said.
“This is one of the most controversial subjects out there in rural communities,” he said. “Huge tracts are being taken out of ag production and out of the rural economies in Texas and elsewhere. Instead of seeing miles and miles of cropland, we will soon see long stretches of solar panels. It’s a concern.”
Anderson said little of the land being converted from corn and cotton to solar panels is actually owned by farmers.
“We have a lot of farmers who lease available land instead of purchasing it,” he said. “A lot of the land being leased to solar companies is owned by the children or grandchildren of previous farmers of the land who have moved away.”
“They are being offered huge sums of money for long-term leases — much more money than they could make leasing to farmers,” he said. “They are dangling a lot of money in front of these absentee landowners.”
Anderson said solar farms are being located not only in Central Texas, but throughout the world.
Emails and phone calls to multiple solar companies involved in the local projects were not answered or returned by Tuesday afternoon.