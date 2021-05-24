BELTON — The issuing of more than $138 million in new debt was approved by Bell County officials Monday as a way to fund multiple proposed infrastructure projects, including jail expansion.
The new debt — in the form of certificates of obligation — was unanimously approved by the county’s Commissioners Court. While the money is set to be used for multiple projects, most of it is allocated for an expansion of the county’s jail.
Commissioners initially voted back in March to announce their intent to issue the debt, which will be paid back over the next 20 years.
County Judge David Blackburn said in March that the growth of the county, while bringing benefits, also meant increased costs.
“This growth in our population, while having numerous benefits, also comes with growth in the jail population and this growth comes with increased costs,” Blackburn said. “Growth requires more streets and roads to maintain, more parks to maintain, more police officers, more firefighters and more jail capacity. They are all increased costs.”
The county’s growth in recent years has put an increased strain on the jail as it is frequently at or over capacity.
Due to the capacity issues at the jail, which have become worse during the pandemic, the county has needed to rely on sending inmates to facilities in other counties. This solution has been expensive as well, costing the county an estimated $2 million this year by the end of September.
“There are no good, easy or inexpensive solutions to addressing the problem of overcapacity in the jail — there just isn’t,” Blackburn said in March. “But the time has come, in my mind, to face the issue and expand the jail.”
In addition to the jail expansion, the remaining funds of the bond are designated to go towards infrastructure at the sheriff’s department, the county museum and two county annexes.
Blackburn also noted that the county has yet to decide on how much of the $138 million it will pursue as it is waiting to see how much it can allocate from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Blackburn said he anticipated not needing to issue the full amount of debt, with a portion of the $71 million the county received as part of the American Rescue Plan to go towards the infrastructure.
“Any American Rescue Plan funds that can be used for the proposed capital projects will reduce the amount of debt that will be issued,” Blackburn said. “The court is very attuned to trying to better understand and react to the Treasury guidance that comes out relative to the American Rescue Plan funds. And there is an intent, as I have mentioned before, to use those funds to the greatest extent possible to reduce this debt issuance.”
In March, Commissioner Bill Schumann said the ability for the county to borrow this money has been in the works for a long time and would not result in a tax increase for residents.
“This has been a longer process than just the last few months,” Schumann said. “For the county to be in the financial position right now to be able to make this kind of investment in the community and still be able to realistically say that we are going to do this and work within the no new revenue tax rate has taken years. At least eight years that I know of.”
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange thanked commissioners Monday for moving forward and approving the issuing of the debt since the Sheriff’s Department oversees the jail. The department and the jail will account for about 84% of the funds sought.
“It shows great leadership from (commissioner’s) standpoint of looking towards the future,” he said.