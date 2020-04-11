Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $701.8 million in sales tax allocations in April, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The total April allocations represent a 0.5 percent decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
Next month’s allocations, which mostly will reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns, Hegar said. The agency, therefore, expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations likely will deteriorate further.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.59 million in sales tax allocations in April, a decrease of 3.41 percent from this time last year, according to the release.
Temple is expected to receive $1.633 million in sales tax revenue, a 8.58 percent decrease from April 2019’s allocation.
Belton will get $395,435, a 5.51 percent decrease from last April’s allocations.
Killeen is set to receive $1.92 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.66 percent decrease from April 2019’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $522,756, a 6.50 percent decrease from last April.
This month Nolanville is receiving $78,192, an impressive 24.77 percent increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $36,702, a robust 28.09 percent increase from April 2019.
Salado is set to receive $33,960 this month, a 17.69 percent decrease from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $20,291 in April, a 7.98 percent increase compared to April last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $203,980 this month for a 6.8 percent decrease from last year’s allocations during April.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.32 percent decline in April allocations from last year; it is set to receive $399,148.
Gatesville experienced a 7.59 percent drop in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $166,652.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $73,370, an 11.29 percent decrease from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $63,953 in April, a 13.70 percent decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $61,592 this month, a 2.09 percent increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $12,970, a healthy 26.16 percent increase from April 2019.