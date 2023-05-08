Days after a mass shooting in Texas, an effort to ban firearms from Bell County Commissioners Court meetings failed to gain much traction Monday from the government body.
The motion, which was put forward by Commissioner Louie Minor of Killeen, did not receive support from any of the other Commissioners and was voted down 1-4. Minor, who represents much of west Bell County, said he brought the motion up after receiving complaints from his constituents that they did not feel safe with guns in the court.
The proposed rule, Minor said, would have not taken away anyone’s right to a firearm but just limited where weapons could be brought.
“We are not trampling on anyone’s rights to possess firearms or anything like that,” Minor said. “It is to allow people to freely express themselves here without any threat, perceived threat or intimidation.”
During the discussion, Minor suggested that if the Commissioners did feel the need to be kept safe they should have a law enforcement officer present during the meeting.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson spoke in favor if allowing residents to carry guns because it acted as a deterrent for those who might wish to harm the gathering. He said that the only reason the country was still able to have the First Amendment was due to the Second Amendment.
Whitson said that the reason schools and government offices are targeted by shooters is because now less people are carrying guns.
“Not knowing who in here is carrying right now I guarantee you is a deterrent for someone to walk in here brandishing a gun,” Whitson said. “I am happy that good, law-abiding citizens are carrying guns in this state and in this courtroom.”
During the meeting, five residents spoke both in favor and in opposition of the proposed change to the county’s rules.
Charles Wilson, a Harker Heights resident, spoke out in favor of limiting the access to firearms in the building by anyone other than law enforcement.
“I feel that government facilities, such as Commissioners Court, are already a safe place and I believe the only thing that makes it an unsafe place is for people other than law enforcement having firearms in here,” Wilson said. “Sometimes issues can be sensitive, tempers can raise, people can get passionate about different feelings that they have and having firearms … adds an undue risk of something unfortunate happening.”
Jim Bounds, a Belton resident, spoke in favor of continuing to allow guns in the historic Bell County Courthouse because, while the building may already be safe, the journey to it may not always be so.
“I feel like I can trust most of everybody in this room, but when I leave this building, I don’t know if I can trust anybody on the outside of that door,” Bounds said.