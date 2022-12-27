Bell County fireworks stands are eager to help residents ring in the New Year with a variety of products that crackle, sizzle, whistle and pop.
Dianna Caldwell, who has owned DNR fireworks LLC with Robert Larza since 2017, operates two locations in the Temple area and thanked residents for braving the cold over the past few days to make purchases.
“This is the perfect opportunity to thank the customers because this weather the past few days and the weather of our first season 2017 are so similar,” she said in a Facebook post. “We thank you for hanging in with us through the good and the bad. I look forward to seeing you before New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.”
Caldwell’s sites — one on State Highway 317 near the Thirsty Goat and another on FM 93 in Temple next to Gage Construction — will be open every day until midnight on New Year’s Day.
“I’m happy to say that our wholesalers stood behind their quotes from early this year and therefore we raised no prices on our product,” she said.
Other Bell County sellers include American Fireworks Superstore, 4273 U.S. Highway 190 in Temple; Fireworks Supply of Texas, 5115 State Highway 95 in Temple; Pink Rooster Fireworks, 5416 FM 439 in Belton; and Belton Fireworks Superstore USA, 7220 Nolan Bluff Road in Belton.
Bell County commissioners approve the sale of fireworks Dec. 20 to Jan. 1 at their Dec. 5 meeting.
Although fireworks are legal in the unincorporated communities of Bell County, they are illegal to sell, possess or discharge them within the city limits of Temple, Belton and other Central Texas cities.
“The city of Temple is asking everyone to welcome the new year safely by celebrating without the bang,” Allison O’Connor, a city of Temple spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Fireworks can negatively affect individuals with PTSD, harm people of all ages and damage property. Additionally, fireworks can scare animals, causing an increase in lost pet reports.”
Residential lawn signs reminding neighbors that fireworks are illegal were available and in place for Independence Day, but city of Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin told the Telegram that there are not any signs for New Year’s celebrations at this time.
“To report the use of fireworks in Temple, residents can call the Temple Police Department’s non-emergency line at 254-298-5500,” O’Connor said.
Some Bell County residents, meanwhile, are encouraging their neighbors to be cautious using fireworks near people who are veterans.
“I would check with neighbors and see if any are veterans,” Kimberly Caissie said in a Facebook post. “I know for my husband, fireworks are a huge trigger. If he had a heads up that they would be going off in the area of our house, he may not have as many flashbacks. It’s horrible on the Fourth of July and New Year’s. Surprise sounds aren’t a good thing around our house.”
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt also has previously shared safety tips with the community — precautions that include not allowing children to play with or ignite fireworks, and to soak all unexploded duds in a bucket of water for 24 hours before discarding.