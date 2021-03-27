McDonald’s restaurants in South Central Texas will launch a fundraiser on Friday, April 2, to benefit 100 Club’s mission to support families of first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty.
A percentage of sales from participating restaurants — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 — will be donated to local 100 Clubs.
“Our first responders put their lives on the line for our safety and this fundraiser allows the community a way to give back,” Cindi Ferguson, McDonald’s owner/operator, said. “McDonald’s in South Central Texas is an honored and proud supporter of our local 100 Clubs and deeply appreciates what they do for our communities.”
Since its inception, the Good Friday Fundraiser has raised $526,137.91 for local 100 Club chapters.
The money helps the organization provide financial assistance to the families of first responders.
“The 100 Clubs of Central Texas deeply appreciates McDonald’s for their continued support of our organization. We encourage everyone to join us at your local McDonald’s for lunch on Good Friday to show support for these vital members of our community, our local heroes,” 100 Club of Central Texas Executive Director Grahame Jones said in a news release.
Internet First upgrade announced
Grande Communications, which provides high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services in Texas, announced that new and existing Internet First customers will receive a significant speed increase at no additional cost.
Internet First costs $9.95 per month to qualifying low-income households eligible for assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, or WIC.
Launched in April 2020 to help households impacted by COVID-19, the Internet First program provides affordable internet options to families and students in low-income households. The program enables them to continue school and work, access educational resources and more.
Food manager course offered
A food manager certification training course is being offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in McLennan County and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department.
The program, offered on April 12 and April 15, will cost for $125. Training will be at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco. The cost includes training, materials, and a national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in Texas for five years.
For information or to register for “Food Safety: It’s Our Business,” the Professional Food Manager Certification Training course of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, call Colleen Foleen at 254-757-5180.
Space is limited so reserve a space by April 5.