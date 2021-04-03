SALADO — Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized two Salado sales affiliates with the Century 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
Savannah Hennig and Sue Ellen Slagel, both agents at Century 21 Bill Bartlett, 860 N. Main St. in Salado, received the award.
“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, said in a news release.
The annual award is based on results from the Centure 21 Quality Service Survey, which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.