The city of Temple has won a national honor — for the 25th year — in government financial reporting.
The Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the highest award available in governmental budgeting, was given to the city finance department for fiscal year 2020.
“Receiving this award for the 25th consecutive year is even more outstanding and demonstrates our commitment to financial transparency and accountability,” City Manager Brynn Myers said in a news release. “Congratulations to our finance team for representing exceptional service without exception – both to our residents and to our city.”
The release said the city’s 2019-20 budget documents were recognized as meeting or exceeding the GFOA’s standards for financial reporting, transparency and how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
“Our team and several other departments work hard each year to create a document Temple can be proud of,” Traci Barnard, finance director, said in the release. “We consistently deliver clear and informative budgets that are reflective of the professional work our staff and our leadership put into our financial solvency and planning for the future.”
FOA established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents that meet GFOA’s best practices on budgeting, according to the release.