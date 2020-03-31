A man allegedly stole checks from Temple Mortuary Service and cashed them for himself, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
Travis Henry Benner, 31, of North Richland Hills, was arrested Tuesday at Fort Hood and taken to the Bell County Jail. Benner’s bonds totaled $45,000, which included forgery of a financial instrument and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 — both state jail felonies.
A Temple Police officer took a report at Temple Mortuary Service on Dec. 27, 2019.
Benner allegedly admitted to Temple Police officers that he took between 10-12 checks, cashed them and used the money for his own expenses.
A warrant was issued March 13 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey for Benner’s arrest.