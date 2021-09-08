The Temple Independent School District and Temple College are preparing to expand cybersecurity curriculums following $1.5 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant, awarded through the “Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education,” will help these institutions cover the costs of classes, new computer equipment and certification tests.
“The grant will also cover the cost of hiring a new counselor who will focus specifically on promoting dual credit classes to students and parents in TISD,” Temple College spokeswoman Ellen Davis said in a news release. “The new counselor will help make sure dual credit students complete their courses successfully.”
Temple College is hopeful that this funding for an enhanced cybersecurity program will lure more Temple High students toward enrollment in dual-credit courses.
Although Temple High currently has about 140 students taking dual-credit courses, administrators are aiming to more than double that enrollment within the next two years.
“Cybersecurity is a critical field and we are excited to be able to expand Temple College classes to students at Temple High School to offer premier training,” Christy Ponce, Temple College’s president, said.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed.
“The partnership between Temple College and Temple ISD continues to grow as we create innovative opportunities to help students expand their education beyond high school,” Ott said. “As technology continues to evolve around us at a rapid pace, the cybersecurity industry is also expanding and we are excited for our students to be able to experience this new dual credit program.”
Josh Wilson, Temple College’s chair of the Computer Information Systems Department, noted how Temple High students could earn a “certificate in cybersecurity” after completing six dual-credit classes — coursework that could later be applied toward an associate’s degree in cybersecurity from Temple College.
Despite much of this new initiative being targeted toward high school students, Davis added how it also will benefit adults who have experienced COVID-19-related job losses.
“The grant will help pay tuition for 120 additional students who would like to enroll in cybersecurity classes at Temple College,” Davis said. “Funding from the grant will also enable Temple College to hire a new coordinator of professional development who will work with both the college faculty and the school district faculty.”
Temple College Board chairman Bob Browder said he is excited to see all these developments put into motion.
“The Temple College and Temple ISD boards have a regional goal to increase the number of students who earn college credit before they graduate from high school,” Browder said. “This grant will help advance that goal and will allow students to receive training in a high-demand, high-wage field.”
Information on the cybersecurity programs available at Temple College is available online at templejc.edu/cis.