A blue bus with the name Wendell painted on it was parked in front of the Ralph Wilson Youth Club Tuesday in support of its namesake.
In front of more than two dozen residents and supporters, Temple City Councilman Wendell Williams announced his intention to seek reelection this year. He made the announcement in the club’s gymnasium.
Williams represents one of the fastest growing districts in Temple, District 4, which includes most of the west side of the city.
Bryan Daniel, who attended the announcement, said the city needs someone who understands its growth and history.
“I think it is an exciting time to be in Temple and it is good to have leadership that understands all the challenges that are before us,” Daniel said. “With all the changes that are occurring, it is good to have consistency of leadership to kind of navigate and understand the history of the city of Temple, but also understand where we can be in 15 years.”
Attendants of the announcement included Temple Mayor Tim Davis, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and other community leaders.
This year, the seats for District 4, occupied by Williams, and District 1, occupied by Councilwoman Jessica Walker, are up for reelection in the city.
If reelected for another three years, this would be William’s second term on the Council after he was first elected in 2019. That year, Williams beat out opponents Joey Agee and Gussie Daniels III with more than 57% of the vote.
Williams, a former banker in the area, previously served as the founding chairman for the Temple Economic Development Corporation in 1988.
During the announcement, Williams said the city needed to prepare for coming growth while still remaining fiscally responsible.
“We are going to see growth, we are going to have challenges,” Williams said. “Working together as a community we can address those challenges and make this a city you want to live in. And we need to do that with fiscal responsibility.”
Sharon Wilson, wife of Ralph Wilson Jr., said she has known Williams for years and he was one of the people who helped get the club’s new facility built.
Wilson, who attended the announcement, said she believes in William’s character and his passion for helping the community.
“I believe that Wendell works for the community,” Wilson said. “He has a great love for the community. He has a heart of gold but he is also a very ethical person and that is important.”