Visitors are still allowed at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, but with restrictions.
Currently, the state-operated facility in Temple is allowing only family members to visit patients.
However, upon arrival at the Courtney home, relatives have their temperature taken to determine if they are ill.
Guidelines issued by the Texas Veterans Land Board, which manages the Courtney home, apply to all nine state veterans nursing homes, communications director Karina Erickson said Wednesday.
Additionally, she said, staff and vendors are screened for illnesses, including coronavirus. “Everyone who has an elevated temperature is asked to leave,” Erickson said.
COVID-19 safety precautions also are being taken by the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center in Temple, spokeswoman Deborah K. Meyer said Wednesday.
The Department of Veteran Affairs announced new safeguards Tuesday evening aimed at limiting coronavirus exposure to nursing home residents and spinal-cord injury patients — two of its most susceptible patient populations.
The VA’s 134 nursing home nationwide are imposing the new safeguards.
“While the COVID-19 risk to average Americans remains low, these common sense measures will help protect some of our most vulnerable patients,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. “VA will make every effort to minimize the impact of these policies on veterans while putting patient safety first.”
More than 41,000 veterans nationwide are vulnerable to infection because they are mostly older and have multiple health issues, a VA news release said. Nursing home staff will be screened daily.
New admissions to VA nursing homes are suspended under the safeguards. However, VA nursing homes will welcome resident transfers from VA facilities once those patients have been determined to not be at risk for infection or transmission of COVID-19.
Although outside visitors are banned, there will be exceptions in cases where veterans are in the last stages of life in hospice units. Those people would only be allowed in the veteran’s room only, the VA said.
Patients with spinal cord injuries are especially vulnerable so the VA will limit inpatient admissions to address only acute clinical needs. Services for spinal cord injury patients, including annual exams and respite, will be done on an outpatient basis, the release said.