The new $6.5 million Temple Community Clinic at the intersection of South 31st Street and West Avenue J is about 60% complete and likely will open its doors by the end of the year, but board members say they need a little help from the community to take advantage of a “unique” challenge.
“A loyal donor has given us an opportunity to raise $750,000 against construction debt,” said Jerry Haisler, president of the Temple Community Clinic Board. “If we can raise $250,000 by Sept. 30, the donor will give $500,000. We launched a campaign this week to raise our part of the challenge.”
According to Sherri Woytek, executive director of the clinic, the “challenge” offer is the latest in a long line of donations and grants.
“We’ve had some $100,000 and $50,000 match grants, but nothing this large,” she said. “We have an information sheet going out in the mail this week to encourage donations. The mailer has a QR code people can scan to make a donation or pledge. The information also is on our web site at templecommunityclinic.org.”
“People can donate money, and companies can donate items or equipment we will need for the new building,” Woytek said. “A lot of people are pledging contributions then making monthly contributions that fit their budget.”
Haisler said the $750,000 in donations will go a long way toward removing debt associated with the construction project.
“We’re pretty pumped, but there is some urgency with the challenge,” he said. “Sept. 30 will be here before you know it.”
The new 15,000-square-foot facility will be about three times the size of the existing facility on Curtis B. Elliot Drive on Temple’s east side.
“The new clinic will feature seven exam rooms and two procedure rooms,” Woytek said. “It will also provide 3,500-square-feet of community education space for health and wellness events. The fact is, we are out of room in the existing clinic.”
Woytek said the education space will be home to the Living Well in Bell lecture series that has bounced from venue to venue in the past few years. It will also provide space to teach diabetes education and management programs.
“We don’t want to be a band-aid clinic — we want to educate our patients and teach them to be healthy for life,” she said.
In 2022, 1,534 patients were treated during 4,556 visits to Temple Community Clinic, Woytek said. The clinic distributed 1,999 prescription medications valued at more than $2.8 million.
“Some diabetic medications such as Ozempic cost about $13,000 a year,” she said. “There’s no way most patients could afford that. If we don’t help, they will go without their medication.”
Woytek said doctors, nurses, technicians and medical students volunteered nearly 2,000 hours last year seeing and treating the clinic’s patients.
“In 2022, the clinic had a total community benefit of about $7.7 million,” she said. “If we weren’t available for our customers, 36 percent said they would end up in the emergency room. Our services help reduce ER visits and hospital admissions.”
Both Woytek and Haisler said the new facility will be more convenient and accessible for clients and volunteers.
“Right now, the clinic is far removed from where people frequent,” Haisler said. “We’re not on a regular traffic route, and we are a mile from the nearest bus stop. We don’t have a concentration of patients on the east side like we did 30 years ago — now our customers come from all over. We have people from all parts of Temple, plus Troy, Rogers, Salado, Belton, Holland.”
Woytek said the new location will be a short drive for doctors and nurses who work at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and other local clinics. Also, the clinic uses the same medical software as BSW, so doctors can view a patient’s health charts at either location.
Doctors and nurses aren’t the only volunteers at Temple Community Clinic. There also are medical students from Texas A&M and soon, Baylor College of Medicine, as well as students in the physician assistant program at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and social workers from Baylor, Tulane, UMHB and the University of Texas at Arlington.
Woytek said several large donors helped jump-start the clinic’s fund-raising efforts, and the annual Caring Ball proceeds for the past two years have largely benefited the new building.
“We’re very appreciative of the community’s ongoing generosity,” Haisler said. “Because of supply and transportation issues, we’ve seen the price tag on this project jump from about $4 million to $6.5 million. Our generous donors have pledged an excess of $4 million toward the building campaign, but we have a long way to go to reach our goal.”