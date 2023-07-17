Temple Community Clinic

Construction continues Monday at the new Temple Community Clinic at the intersection of South 31st Street and West Avenue J. Clinic officials hope to open the facility’s doors by the end of the year.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The new $6.5 million Temple Community Clinic at the intersection of South 31st Street and West Avenue J is about 60% complete and likely will open its doors by the end of the year, but board members say they need a little help from the community to take advantage of a “unique” challenge.