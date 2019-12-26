The number of public sculptures in Temple soon will almost double thanks to a donation of nine new artworks by a Temple family.
The city of Temple has accepted the donation of nine marble sculptures from the family of the late Dr. Robert Rynearson so they can be displayed in an existing public garden near the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Each of the nine works was created by Rynearson, once chairman of Baylor Scott & White’s Department of Psychiatry.
This new sculpture garden will be located along the city’s Friar’s Creek Trail II, and will see a variety of Rynearson’s works he created over the course of 30 years.
Many of the pieces vary greatly in size and weight — with some of the largest pieces weighing several tons, requiring them to be moved by a crane. Some of the smaller pieces will be bolted into a concrete footing, preventing those who might seal a piece, officials said.
“We can’t thank the Rynearson family enough for their contribution,” Kim Mettenbrink, Temple parks planner, said. “Bob Rynearson devoted much of his time creating and helping others in many ways at Baylor Scott and White Mental Health, and the trail lays adjacent to the place where he impacted so many lives here in Temple.
“We are very excited to have these additions along the trail to add culture and provide more interest in the landscape, while also paying homage to a man and family that gave to our community in countless ways,” she said.
While Rynearson was always an artistic person, he worked as a doctor for most of his life in the field of psychiatry. He came to Temple in 1965 and established the Department of Psychiatry at the hospital, seeing thousands of patients until he left in 1997.
Rynearson developed several patient care techniques during his time in Temple, some of which are still used today to treat those with post traumatic stress disorder.
The doctor’s sons, James Rynearson and Bob Rynearson Jr., said their father would loved to have seen his work put on public display. Both said art was a major part of Rynearson’s life and something he did before and after his time working at the hospital.
“He would spend all day in his retirement (sculpting),” James Rynearson said. “Even before his retirement, he was spending weekends sculpting; then after his retirement, he tackled these big slabs.”
Rynearson — who had sculpted since he was a child — learned to work marble after his wife sent him on a trip to Italy where he was able to learn the art. James Rynearson said when his father came back from Italy he ended up bringing a 40-foot container filled with marble slabs, sourced from the same quarry Michelangelo used for his classic works.
Bob Rynearson said some of his father’s artwork shows the markings of his time as a psychiatrist, bringing out past memories and emotions.
“He was a psychiatrist so many of his pieces had some deep meaning behind them, such as childhood memories,” he said. “He had the one lesson when he was in Italy, but aside from that everything else was self taught. All my life he was making stuff, but the marble he worked on for a little over 30 years.”
City officials hope to have the garden open to the public sometime in late January if the weather allows. Plans are underway to hold an opening ceremony when the sculpture garden is ready.