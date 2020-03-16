Bell County first responders say they are doing their best to limit the possibility of spreading or being exposed to COVID-19.
Temple Fire & Rescue staff question residents to screen for COVID-19, Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said Monday.
If the questions have a positive response, these precautions will be taken:
• Only responders required to properly handle the call will be dispatched.
• The first emergency response agency to arrive will have one crew member enter the building and take precautions to minimize the possibility of virus transmission.
• The patient will be evaluated and, if further responders are needed for proper care, they will enter the building.
• The patient will be moved to the transport vehicle if needed after consultation with medical control physicians.
• The patient will be transported using the proper protective measures.
• After treatment/transport is completed, any equipment used will be disinfected per established protocols.
The fire chief or emergency manager will continue to monitor the situation and, if further action is required by public health guidelines, the department will take the appropriate actions to assure those actions are followed.
The Temple Police Department, meanwhile, has increased its sanitation efforts throughout the building, and officers are encouraged to sanitize vehicles and equipment. Gloves and masks are provided to the officers for themselves and for those with whom they come in contact.
With school closed for now, School Resource Officers will patrol shopping areas to encourage patience and calmness. No educational classes or community events will be held for at least the next four weeks.
People are asked to use the department’s website, www.templetx.gov/police, to report incidents.
“The Temple Police Department’s top priority continues to be the safety of its citizens and the protection of its employees,” Simmons said. “The department is reviewing its operational plans to prepare for any changes to services or staffing shortages that may be caused by this virus. At this time, TPD has not experienced any staffing shortages or major impacts to services.”
Belton
Belton Fire Chief Wesley Gilbreath said he and his crew are reducing how many responders have first contact with people who have COVID-19 symptoms, he said. Also reduced is how much equipment is taken into residences.
“Responders and patients with COVID-19 symptoms will both wear a mask,” Gilbreath said.
The Belton Police Department also has protocols it can follow to protect first responders and the public, Police Chief Gene Ellis said.
• Non-emergency calls for police service may be handled by phone or through online reporting on the website.
• Officers will still respond to emergency calls, in-progress incidents and those with evidence.
• Officers will try to meet with people outside or on their porches when it’s practical.
• Practicing recommendations of hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing equipment.
“We will remain vigilant in deterring criminal activity while remaining calm,” Ellis said. “We do not plan to isolate ourselves from the citizens we serve. The above steps are just precautions to provide a measured response to concerns and make certain first responders are available for emergencies.”