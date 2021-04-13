Envelopes marked with the city of Temple’s logo, advertising sewer and water line warranties, have confused some local residents receiving them.
Sewer Line Warranties of America — the company sending out the letters — has partnered the city to help provide the warranties. The city unanimously approved the public-private partnership last year during their Oct. 15 meeting.
Assistant City Manager David Olson said the city has been reviewing its sewer systems and has found some problems are with private lines not those owned by the city.
Repairs of these lines, Olson said when he presented the agreement to the City Council, can be expensive and unexpected.
“A lot of times service lines, because they are underground and because it is not something you think about on a daily basis, they generally go overlooked in general household maintenance,” Olson said. “Some folks are great and have a plumber out once a year, or every couple years, to run a cleaner through their lines and make sure they don’t have any grease buildup. But most folks kind of don’t really think about it until it starts to backup and then you have a major problem.”
The warranty offer was mailed to residents in the 76501, 76502, 76504 and 76508 ZIP codes.
The warranty is broken down into different plans, with residents able to sign up for different options for sewer line coverage, water line coverage or both.
Those with the warranty will have calls to repair their line covered up to $8,500 per call with no cap on the number of calls and no deductable.
A portion of the fees paid by residents will go into a pro bono fund to help property owners who might not be able to pay for repairs. The company will put $27,500 into that fund over the first three years on top of 50 cents per month per product bought within the city.
Assistant Public Works Director Kenton Moffett said the city chose to contract with Sewer Line Warranties of America for the service after it was recommended by Killeen and other Texas cities.
City officials said the warranty is also endorsed by the National League of Cities, a group that looks at companies and best practices to recommend to others.
“It is to benefit the citizens of Temple by offering help with private aging infrastructure,” Moffett said. “Private service lines that are not properly maintained can be a cost issue for homeowners, as well can account for issues in the city’s water and wastewater system.”
City officials noted that the program is optional. The city of Temple logo is on the letters and other materials as an endorsement of the program that could help residents.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said in October when the agreement was passed that he understood the stress of being held accountable for damages that occur in pipe system.
Davis said he thought the program was a creative solution for residents.