BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court has appointed the first board members for the new Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 that approved by voters in November.
Commissioners, in a 5-0 vote Monday, unanimously approved the appointment of Alan Dillon, Ashley Voss-Liebig, David Matthews, Donald Engleking and Donald Hogue to be the first members of the board. The members will help set up the district, which will tax Salado area residents to provide fire and emergency medical services to the area serviced by the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said the court wanted people on the board with experience in emergency management, administration, finance and accounting.
“The predominant goal of this is to try to get some full-time, paid employees there at the fire department, in order to decrease our call times, particularly on medical calls,” Whitson said.
The application process for the board saw 16 applications. Interviews were conducted last week.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the hardest part of the process was picking five people from the 16 applicants since all were well qualified. He said he could have “probably have picked them out of a hat and had five good applicants…”
The board, approved by voters during the Nov. 3 election, will have the ability to levy taxes to pay for the services in the Salado area, with the limit of 10 cents per $100 valuation of property.
These appointees will serve as directors of the organization. Dillon, Voss-Liebig and Matthews will serve two-year terms, while Engleking and Hogue serve one-year terms.
Each appointee lives in Salado.
Engelking formerly served as Bell County justice of the peace for Precinct 2. Dillon, who is retired from the Killeen Fire Department, said he was happy to have been selected by the commissioners and hoped to bring his experience working at and with fire departments to the job.
Dillon said the Salado area has seen an increase in population over the past few years and, especially during the pandemic, relying only on a volunteer fire department will not be enough. He said he would like at least two full-time employees to be at the station 24-hours a day, with someone to help manage them working on weekdays.
“This is really a big deal for the fire service of Bell County,” Dillon said. “The commissioners and the Commissioners Court for many decades have really been good to the fire service of Bell County but the money they provide are just not enough to maintain a paid staff. This ESD is going to allow Salado Fire to create some paid positions so they can shorten the response times.”