BELTON — The Belton area-based 439 Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Tuesday for customers who live on FM 439, east from the 12288 block to west at the 11435 block.
Customers who live in the area west of Nolanville and have experienced reduced pressure or no water at all are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking or making ice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water should be bought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The water supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink without boiling.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the supplier said.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry at (254) 613-3100.