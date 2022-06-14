BELTON — Jail capacity in Bell County is set to increase after the Commissioners Court approved a more than $92.5 million expansion Tuesday.
The guaranteed maximum price for the project, which is needed before construction can begin, received unanimous approval at the meeting. The jail expansion comes as commissioners approved the hiring of 20 new corrections officers Monday to operate a new minimum security facility currently under construction.
County officials said the amount approved by the commissioners included more than $77.3 million for the base work, $13.1 million for precast cells approved in February and $2.08 million for alternative work.
The guaranteed maximum price was put together by Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services, the company that also worked on the county’s minimum security expansion put forth in November.
“This was the same process we went through on the minimum security bid process, and roughly about three to four weeks ago we accepted proposals across all trades,” Jared Hicks, vice president for the company, said. “We have been working for the past three weeks to come up with the final numbers to finalize all of the clarifications and assumptions that we made on the documents to get to the GMP.”
Hicks said the project will start construction immediately and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2024.
The project approved Tuesday included the construction of a new jail tower to house inmates, in addition to other needed infrastructure improvements.
Not included in Tuesday’s GMP was the $11.5 million minimum security facility approved in November by commissioners.
County officials noted that the project does include about $2.6 million in contingency funds in case anything was missed or changes are needed.
Phil Goodwill, project manager for the county, said he was concerned that the amount would not be enough.
“The stuff that has been missed is huge,” Goodwill said. “In my experience in doing jobs in the county, there is a lot of things we missed on this. I am concerned about where we are going to go with this tower and what is going to be missed on that.”
Jail officials have said that they try to keep the normal facility at about 925 inmates, despite extra capacity that they keep to comply with state law.
The new expansion, along with the previously approved minimum security addition, will total an estimated 715 new beds for inmates. The minimum security addition included 192 beds and the main expansion approved Tuesday had 523 beds.
In addition to the base cost of the jail expansion, commissioners also approved an additional two enhancements for the project.
The enhancements centered on electronic security measures throughout the entire jail. Electronics in the existing facility will be replaced so as to be on the same system with the new facility, instead of there being two systems.
While other enhancements were presented to commissioners, the possible need for the money on other projects prevented their inclusion.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county could revisit some of the enhancements, such as additional security cameras, once the budget for other projects was identified.
“It seems to me that we ought to move ahead with the GMP that we have in front of us … with the understanding that I think, in the next 180 days or so, we will have greater clarity on these other projects,” Blackburn said. “We will know what ones, if any, we want to proceed on or add to.”