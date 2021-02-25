The city of Temple established a recovery task force that will connect residents who were hit hard by the recent winter storm with resources to help them, officials said Thursday.
The Temple Recovery Taskforce will coordinate local organizations that are ready to provide recovery services to residents impacted by the storm, according to a news release.
“With so many residents still feeling the effects of this unprecedented weather event, we wanted to make sure we could get them in touch with local organizations that could meet their needs,” City Manager Brynn Myers said in a statement.
The group will use the free website called Crisis Cleanup to coordinate relief efforts. Services that will be offered include debris removal, home repair and water damage repair. It will be at no charge, according to the city.
Residents can submit requests by calling Temple’s Housing Resource Center at 254-298-5999 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city’s Housing and Community Development Department will lead the Temple Recovery Taskforce.
“Our goal is to help as many residents as we can,” said Nancy Glover, Temple’s House and Community Development director. “We believe our already-established partnerships with local organizations will help meet those outstanding needs of our residents and the city’s goal of a quick recovery.”
Officials stressed these services are not provided by the city of Temple and there is no guarantee a request will be fulfilled. It is only coordinating the organizations that will provide the services.
The city reminded residents and businesses that they may be eligible to receive a federal disaster loan through the U.S. Small Business Association.
The Federal Emergency Management Association has additional resources available — such as assistance for items not covered by insurance. Visit disasterassistance.gov for information.