The Belton Economic Development Corp. recently collaborated with the city of Belton in developing BeltonWorks.org — an online resource designed to promote Belton-based services such as restaurants and retailers.
“The city of Belton values its business community and encourages people to shop local. Restaurants are not closed for business,” Mayor Marion Grayson said in a news release. “Their kitchens are bustling with activity as they fill orders for drive-throughs and take-out, and some businesses are even offering grocery items for your convenience. Other businesses are also open and I encourage people to take advantage of these available resources to meet your needs.”
To create a listing for their local commerce, businesses are encouraged to register for free online. Thirty-nine Belton businesses have listed operation details on the website since going live about a week ago. These business listings feature a filter with which users can narrow down for any desired services.
Belton EDC — which funded this joint venture with the city of Belton — took action after witnessing local businesses’ need to advertise updated hours of operation in response to recent COVID-19 directives.
“The website was designed by Presley Design Studio, a marketing and advertising firm located in Belton. The goal was for it to be easy for people to utilize,” Cynthia Hernandez, Belton EDC’s executive director, said. “The Presley Design team worked with BEDC and city staff to design and launch an attractive, user-friendly site in record time.”
Hernandez said the Belton EDC is still working to tell Belton businesses about the new service.
“We’re still working to push the message out to our businesses to let them know that this is available, but it is something that we’re happy to offer,” Hernandez told the Telegram. “They can upload their information and change it as needed. We know there will come a time where we start to open up for business, so we wanted our businesses to have the opportunity to share that message as well.”