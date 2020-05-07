Temple has dumped at least 630 tons of recyclables into the city’s rapidly expanding landfill since the coronavirus crisis began in mid-March, a city spokesman said Thursday.
The city began trashing recyclable material — plastic bottles, cardboard and paper, for instance — on March 19 when Temple Mayor Tim Davis issued a disaster declaration, which immediately suspended recycling operations because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
Recyclable items are taken to the Temple landfill because the city couldn’t operate its recycling facility within the recommended health protocols, a city spokeswoman said in March.
But change could be coming.
“The city’s Public Works Department anticipates resuming normal recycling operations within the next couple weeks,” interim city spokesman Cody Weems told the Telegram Thursday.
Meanwhile, across the Leon River in neighboring Belton, recycling has been uninterrupted by COVID-19, city spokesman Paul Romer said Thursday.
“When the Temple facility closed, City Manager Sam Listi authorized Waste Management to temporarily haul Belton’s recyclables to the Wilco conveyor belt recycling facility in Hutto for $2,075 per month,” Romer said. “This was done to maintain residential recycling habits and minimize disruptions in citizen’s lives.”
Romer said Belton will revisit the recycling expense during the upcoming budget process.
Expanding landfill
The Temple landfill at 706 Landfill Road takes in about 1,670 tons of trash each day — up from 1,500 tons of trash estimated in 2018, the city website says.
The landfill — which serves Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton, Mills and San Saba counties — is operated by Houston-based Waste Management Inc.
Temple has extended the life of its landfill with its curbside recycling program, which started out in 2013, officials said.
“Right now, we have less than 10 years of landfill life available,” former Public Works Director Nicole Torralva told the Telegram in 2018. An “expansion will provide for the next 60-70 years.”
Torralva said, “When you don’t take materials to the landfill and you recycle them, we call that diversion stream. We have the opportunity to divert those resources, and then potentially recoup revenue associated with the resale of those commodities.”
The Temple landfill accepts about 440,000 tons of solid waste each year, but only 36 percent of it generates from inside the city, Torralva said. The remaining 64 percent becomes a significant source of revenue, officials said.
The city hopes to expand the landfill as it nears the end of its capacity.
In 2016, the city rezoned 280 adjacent acres to eventually expand the landfill and preserve the site for several decades to come.
Current efforts
Temple generates about 75 tons of recycling each week, Weems said.
In response to COVID-19, the city closed its recycling processing facility and Recycle Drop-off Center No. 1 to reduce the direct handling of collected materials.
Weems said early uncertainty about the spread of coronavirus prompted the city to trash recyclables. “These closures were instituted for the health and safety of our employees and the community,” he said.
Even with the facility closures, Weems said, there was no change to residential or commercial pick-up schedules.
“The Solid Waste Department has continued to service customers as normal, but recyclable materials have been diverted to the landfill until recycling can safely resume,” Weems said.
Temple doesn’t plan any anticipated adjustment to residential collection fees, he added.
“The city is currently developing additional measures to safely resume (recycling) activity in the coming weeks,” Weems said. “Such measures include training employees on proper social distancing and (personal protection equipment) usage, additional ventilation, handwashing protocols and changes to operating procedures. These measures will be detailed fully in an upcoming release once they have been finalized.”
RECYCLING DROP OFF
Recycle Drop-off Center No. 2, 602 Jack Baskin Drive in Temple, remains open to residents although an attendant is not present. The site has receptacles for plastic bottles, glass, paper and cardboard.