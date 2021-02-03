SALADO — Police are investigating an early-morning burglary in which about $500,000 worth of jewelry was taken from a Salado business after suspects cut through an exterior wall to and sliced into the safe.
The high-dollar burglary of Salado Creek Jewelers by Kiki Creations, 106 N. Main St., is uncommon for the 2,412-resident village of Salado, Police Chief Pat Boone said Wednesday.
“This is very unusual for us,” he said.
Boone said the jewelry business was targeted between 2 to 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning based on video evidence. Two suspects, both masked, were behind the building and cut through exterior wall of the business to enter, the chief said.
Inside, the suspects likely used a plasma cutter to break into the steel safe and take valuables, Boone said. The burglary was discovered later on Sunday morning, the chief said.
A phone message left by the Telegram at Salado Creek Jewelers was not returned Wednesday afternoon.
Salado Police officers generally see incidents such as car burglaries, Boone said, adding that another Salado business was recently burglarized because the front door was accidentally left unlocked.
The village’s location along Interstate 35 could have provided a quick escape for suspects, Boone said.
“The highway is always my biggest worry,” he said.
Boone said the suspects had “key identifying features” that can be used to pinpoint them.
Anyone with information about the burglary can call Salado Police at 254-947-5681 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.