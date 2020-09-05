Need a corny dog fix?
A Richardson-based company with restaurants in Bell County is selling Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs since the State Fair of Texas is canceled this year.
Golden Chick — including the Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights restaurants — began selling the corny dogs on Tuesday. The promotion continues at 187 Golden Chick restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana through Sunday, Oct. 25.
“Like many others, we were disappointed to hear that the State Fair was canceled and after the year we’ve had we could all use a little comfort food,” Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick, said in a news release. “While we serve Original Golden Tenders, Fletcher’s is the creator of the Original Corny Dog, and what better way to make the two widely accessible than to serve them both at our restaurants and in our drive-throughs.”
Fletchers, which usually sells about 500,000 corny dogs during the annual season, wheeled out catering trucks to create pop-ups in North Texas.
“Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas has been a time-honored tradition for millions of Texans since 1942,” said Aaron Fletcher on behalf of the Fletcher family. “When the news of its cancellation for 2020 hit, we knew that something had to be done to reach the hundreds of thousands of fans that would be disappointed they couldn’t get their hands on this time-honored favorite. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Golden Chick to bring our world-famous Original Corny Dogs to not just DFW, but all of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana!”
The Original Corny Dog is available for $5 and as a combo with fries and a drink for $7.99.