Little Elm Water Supply Corp. on Wednesday issued a boil water notice due to a leak on a main distribution line.
Little Elm Valley Water Supply issues boil water notice
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Elevating brunch: Melody’s to open this spring in downtown Temple
- Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple
- 3 women charged with prostitution at massage parlors in Bell County sting
- Temple woman arrested in SWAT narcotics raid
- Dollar Tree Plaza planned near Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Belton
- Belton Police identify man found in Lampasas River
- Melinda Lynn Pacha, age 64 of Temple, died Wednesday,
- Morefield out as UMHB women's basketball coach