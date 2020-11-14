Baylor Scott & White Health is military friendly.
The health system recently received VIQTORY’s 2021 Top Military Friendly Employer designation, the only health system in Texas to be ranked in the top 10, according to a news release.
Baylor Scott & White ranked No. 4 in the government/nonprofit organizations category and was recognized for exceeding benchmark standards for the Military Friendly designation. The 19th annual list of Military Friendly employers was released on militaryfriendly.com and will be published in the December 2020 issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine.
The 2021 list serves as a guide for military families, the release said. Employers are evaluated on public data and survey responses that examined recruiting, hiring, retention, advancement, support and policy compliance.
“We continue our commitment to creating a culture that welcomes veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce, and this recognition is the latest evidence of our team’s progress,” said Guwan Jones, chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources for Baylor Scott & White. “Building programs that help those who serve and creating a robust support system that fosters flexibility is important to us. It provides the opportunity to welcome and grow these highly trained, dedicated team members who bring diverse viewpoints to our work.”
More than 2,100 Baylor Scott & White employees are veterans or serve in the Reserves or National Guard, the release said. They work at Baylor Scott & White facilities in clinical, support, or administrative roles.
Some notable initiatives Baylor Scott & White hosts or participates in include:
- The Warriors Research Institute, a center of Baylor Scott & White Research Institute dedicated to improving the quality of care for military veterans and emergency responders.
- Canine Companions for Independence at Baylor Scott & White Health–Kinkeade Campus in Irving, the first assistance dog training center campus in the nation connected to a health care system.
- Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, a program sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the U.S. Army that provides transitioning service members with skills to succeed in the civilian workforce.
Baylor Scott & White helps service members bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers through a specialized educational program for those close to completing their military service, the release said.
“Through developing these collaborations, we address the needs of our employees and better care for veterans who live and work in the communities we serve,” Jones said.