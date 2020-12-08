The city of Belton Tuesday rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for a neighborhood near East Sixth Avenue, spokesman Paul Romer said.
The notice was issued Sunday after a water main broke near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Comay Street.
“While the repair was made, water service was temporarily disrupted or low pressures were experienced for an area contained within the 700-1100 block of E 6th Ave, all of Cori Drive, Neil Street, Center Street, Comay Street and East & West Comay Circle,” Romer said. “Water service was restored by noon, on Dec. 6.”