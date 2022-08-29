Miracle treats

Rachel Clark, right, a Baylor Scott & White Foundation officer, shows photos to Logan Parker, 10, she took of him with her smartphone using different filters during an event in 2018 at the Dairy Queen restaurant on South 31st Street in Temple. For each Blizzard sold during the event, $1 was donated to Children’s Miracle Network.

 Telegram file

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple is in for a sweet treat next month as part of a campaign by Texas Dairy Queen restaurants.

