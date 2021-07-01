Two road projects — totaling more than a combined $10.5 million — will soon be underway in West Temple after the Temple City Council approved the initiatives.
Improvements of Kegley Road and North Pea Ridge Road were unanimously approved by the City Council during their regular meeting Thursday.
The first of the two projects approved by the Council was for phase two of the Kegley Road project, which aims to restore the roadway currently in bad condition. The cost of this phase is more than $6.2 million.
Councilwoman Jessica Walker said this phase of improvements — from just south of the road’s intersection with West Adams Avenue/FM 2305 to just past its intersection with Blue Star Boulevard — is greatly needed.
“It is a lot of work to be done,” Walker said. “For Kegley, we have been waiting a long time to get to Kegley straight so this is going to be nice. Once we start phase two, phases three and four should come right after.”
City officials explained that the current poor condition of Kegley Road, which has seen many cracks, dips and bumps, has been caused by underlying soil that expands and contracts.
The Council was given four options for how to redo the road, from just replacing what is currently there to adding measures for reducing potential vertical shifts in the soil. Assistant City Manager David Olson recommended the option with the most cost since it also reduced the movement of the soil the most. The difference of the base cost of the road and the additional work that the Council approved was more than $475,000.
Olson said this move, while costing more initially, would reduce the future maintenance costs for the road.
“From a staff perspective what we are looking at is, do we feel that the additional amount of money is worth what we would save in maintenance over the 20-year life of the roadway,” Olson said. “And I feel confident in saying yes. I think it is money well spent to save heartache down the line.”
The city originally estimated a cost of about $6.5 million for the project and any changes that might come up.
The second project approved by the Council was a developer participation agreement with Temple-based Kiella Development to accelerate the realignment of a portion of North Pea Ridge Road.
The portion of the road, located between its intersection between Prairie View Road and Happy Valley Drive, will cost the city no more than just over $4.3 million.
The local developer reached out to the city, offering to help accelerate construction, due the company’s nearby development of its North Gate Phase V and North Pointe subdivisions. These West Temple subdivisions, located between Airport Road and Prairie View Road, include the addition of 1,208 new single family homes.
Improvements to the road include its realignment, replacement of the current two-lane section with a three-lane collector and utility improvements.
Mayor Tim Davis said he was supportive of working with the developer since it would bring in many new homes sooner than expected.
“To me, if he has crews mobilized and they can do it now and we can get more housing on the ground faster … the better,” Davis said. “And frankly, that is good for the old tax rate. We are going to do it anyway so let’s do it, the sooner the better.”