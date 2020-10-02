A South Temple water line was repaired Thursday night, but the fix is temporary as the city orders a part to properly mend the piece of infrastructure, according to municipal officials.
The water line broke at the 2800 block of FM 93 near Valley Ranch, according to a news release.
City spokeswoman Emily Parks said Friday a hydrant key blew out causing the break. As the Temple Public Works Department waits for that part to come in, she said crews installed a straight pipe to fix the leak.
The new part will be installed later, Parks said.
Additionally, the water line is expected to be replaced sometime in late 2021, according to the city.
That was not the only water line break in Temple. Parks said a city line near Interstate 35 was being repaired Friday afternoon. The leak is not affecting anyone, she said.