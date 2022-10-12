Wildcats wound down 31st Street in Temple on Wednesday as crowds welcomed their arrival.
This was the second year that the Temple High School has held it homecoming parade, with students and community members walking from the back of the school to just in front of its stadium. More than 100 people participated in the parade with dozens of family and community members waiting for them in the school’s parking lot.
Kelli Powell, associate principal for the high school, said this year the district tried to expand the parade an include students from the nearby middle schools and elementary schools.
“Post-COVID, we had to rethink pep rallies, with changing our time in the school day,” Powell said. “So, we kind of started thinking about how we can bring the community together. We had good turnout at our morning pep rallies, and that was real positive, but we have also got really positive feedback on these big events.
Participants in this year’s parade included the high school’s band, cheerleaders, dance team, football players, other athletes as well as cheerleaders from nearby middle schools and members of the 411 House in Temple.
The parade, which also included a pep rally where the school burned a stylized letter “T”, was in advance of Temple High Schools homecoming football game against Hutto High School. The game will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcats Stadium.
Karis Midturi, captain of the Kittens dance team, said she enjoyed being able to participate in the parade as it was something different rather than a normal pep rally.
Karis, 16, said she was also happy to see a variety of students from her school and local middle schools, such as Lamar Middle School, participate.
“I think it is a fun way to include all the different organizations as we get to do it as a unified school,” Karis said. “We get to represent the different strengths of all the different organizations.”
Taurean York, a football player, said he was happy to participate in the parade and pep rally since it gave him a chance to interact with the team’s fans.
“I think it is just a chance to put a face to memory,” he said. “We are a sport where our faces are always blocked off by our face mask or a visor, you never get to see who No. 36 is or No. 78 is. With an interactive pep rally like this, you get to meet the players and actually get to interact with them.”